Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $9,200, off the recent high $9,474 reached on the back of a strong rally on Monday. While the first digital currency is sidelined during early Asian hours, the upside may be resumed once the European session kicks in. The overall trend remains bullish as long as it stays above $9,000.

Resistance levels

$9,380-$9,400 - the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the upper line of 15-min Bollinger Band, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, a host of Simple Moving Averages (SMA).

$9,500 - the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, with the highest level of the previous day on approach, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2

$10,000 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3.

LTC/USD topped at $144.16 on June 12 and has been trading in a range with a bearish bias ever since. The 5th largest asset with the current market capitalization of $8.3 billion has lost of 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and about 1.5% since the beginning of Tuesday, to trade at $132.90 by the time of writing. However, Litecoin is still in a green zone on a weekly basis.

NEO hit the recent high at $14.76 on Monday and retreated to $13.90 by the time of writing. The17th largest altcoin with the current market capitalization of $982 million has lost over 5% of its value on a day-on-day basis and 2% since the beginning of Tuesday trading. Despite the retreat, the coin is still positive on a week-on-week basis, with over 14% of gains.