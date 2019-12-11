Bitcoin (BTC) market is painfully slow today. The first cryptocurrency dropped below the local support of $7,300 to trade marginally above $7,200 during European hours. While the first digital asset struggles to come up with a clear direction, cryptocurrency enthusiasts are looking for evidence of upcoming dramatic growth.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been oscillating inside a tight range since the beginning of December. LTC/USD has barely changed in recent 24 hours, hovering above $44.00 barrier.

Monero's hash rate increased by 186% in recent days after the team released a new update with the new mining algorithm RandomX. The new rules eliminate the benefits of ASIC-based mining and increase network decentralization.

