Monero (XMR) hash rate jumped by nearly 200% in seven days; price reaction is mildly positive

- Monero's hash rate catapulted after the hard fork
- XMR/USD is moving inside the range without a clear direction.
Monero's hash rate increased by 186% in recent days after the team released a new update with the new mining algorithm RandomX. The new rules eliminate the benefits of ASIC-based mining and increase network decentralization.
Hash rate is ofter referred to as a network difficulty as it defines the number of hashes calculated by computers before the next block is discovered.
Prior to the upgrade, Monero hash rate was registered at 309 MHash/s, while seven days later it has settled at 952 MHash/s. Experts believe that the spike is caused by ASIC-resistant features that gives all miners an equal opportunity to participate in the mining.
Monero price resistance
While the development is regarded as positive for the Monero network, the price has been stagnant lately. On Tuesday, XMR/USD attempted a move towards $55.00 but retreated to $52.40. At the time of writing, the coin is changing hands at $53.41, having gained about 2% of its value since the beginning of the day.
Looking technically, the strong resistance is created by a $55.00-$55.20 area. This is the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $57.60, reinforced by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $52.00 will increase the selling pressure and push the price towards a psychological $50.00. The next slang-term support awaits us at $45.90, which is the lowest level since November 25.
XMR/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bearish mood pushhes Bitcoin to channel support
The bearish sentiments are growing stronger. The cryptocurrency market has been in retread since the beginning of the week, though bitcoin and all major altcoins have not left the boundaries of the recent ranges.
EOS/USD drops amidst growing centralization concerns
EOS/USD has had an interesting December so far, to say the least. While its price has moved pretty sluggishly, there are a lot of pieces moving in the background. Let’s take a closer look at all these moving parts and see how the price is acting in different time frames.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time
Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount
Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.