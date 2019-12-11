Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life

- LTC/USD has been locked in a tight range above critical support.
- The initial resistance is located on the approach to psychological $50.00.
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been oscillating inside a tight range since the beginning of December. LTC/USD has barely changed in recent 24 hours, hovering above $44.00 barrier.
Notably, the coin has lost over 29% of its value in the latest 30 days and became one of thee worst-performers of the month. However, despite the sharp sell-off after the halving that took place in August, LTC/USD is still 50% higher than in January.
We have already reported that Litecoin's issues have been aggravated by the decreasing hash rate. This development is a signal that miners are abandoning the network, leaving it vulnerable to attach 51%.
Litecoin's technical picture
On a daily chart, LTC/USD is moving inside a narrowing range with the initial upside barrier created by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band on approach to $46.00. Once it is cleared, the recovery may be extended towards the psychological $50.00; however, the pivotal hurdle is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $53.40. LTC/USD has been trading below this line since November 18. Also, we will need to see a recovery of $57.70 (SMA100 daily) to confirm the reversal.
On the downside, a sharp decline below $44.00 will increase the sell-off pressure and push the price towards $42.16. This barrier is created by the lowest level of the previous month. Once it is broken, the price will proceed to psychological $40.00. That's where new buyers are likely to join the game and save the day for LTC; however, if it is broken, the bearish momentum may start snowballing.
LTC/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
