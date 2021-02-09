After Tesla’s big announcement of a $1.5 billion purchase worth of Bitcoin and the possibility of accepting the digital asset as a payment option, the flagship cryptocurrency had a massive move to a new all-time high at $48,142 and aims for more.

Litecoin has been trading in a steady and robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021. It is now facing one crucial resistance level at $175 before its final breakout towards the psychological level at $200.

Filecoin had an amazing trading start back in October, reaching $100, but quickly plummeted down to $23 and never managed to fully recover. The digital asset has been on a tear recently, rallying to almost $34, but is currently facing a lot of selling pressure in the short-term and could see a pullback down to $28.