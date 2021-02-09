Filecoin Price Prediction: FIL poised for a pullback down to $28 before the next leg up

Filecoin price is up 40% in the past two days, breaking several resistance levels.

The digital asset still faces a critical barrier at $34 and might be poised for a correction soon.

FIL bulls must push the digital asset above $34 to see another leg up.

Filecoin had an amazing trading start back in October, reaching $100, but quickly plummeted down to $23 and never managed to fully recover. The digital asset has been on a tear recently, rallying to almost $34, but is currently facing a lot of selling pressure in the short-term and could see a pullback down to $28.

Filecoin at risk of a massive rejection from critical level

Filecoin price has gotten rejected from a crucial barrier at $34 which has been in place since almost the foundation of the asset. On the 4-hour chart, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal right after the current rejection, adding even more selling pressure.

FIL/USD 4-hour chart

On the daily chart, Filecoin price stopped at $33.9 and can quickly fall towards $30.5 which is the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. The next potential price target is $28, which is the 61.8% level.

FIL/USD daily chart

However, a clear breakout above $34 would invalidate the bearish outlook as this resistance barrier is significant. FIL bulls can drive the price up to $40.89 which is the high set on October 26, 2020.