Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 30 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD struggles to stay above $8,000, waiting for catalysts
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound, with a short-term bullish bias. BTC/USD attempted a recovery above $8,200, but the upside seems to be limited at this stage. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,100, having gained 1.8% on a day-on-day basis.
Litecoin tests area below $53.00 amid growing bearish sentiments
Litecoin is changing hands at $53.23. The coin has been sliding down since the beginning of Sunday amid growing bearish sentiments in the market. While LTC/USD managed to recover from the intraday low under $53.00, it is still down over 4% since the beginning of the day and 3.5% on a day-on-day basis.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD bulls drive the coin towards $175.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.92 billion has been on recovery track since Friday. ETH/USD climbed above $170.00 and hit $177.26 before retreating to $175.00 by the time of writing.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin drifts lower within the current range
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Sunday morning. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias with some coins nursing losses up to 4.5% on a day-on-day basis. Altcoins are rabge-bound with bearish bias.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.