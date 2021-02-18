Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Zilliqa – Asian Wrap 18 Feb

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls target $54,500 next

Bitcoin remains on the front foot despite the latest dribbling around the record top of $52.638 during early Thursday. In doing so, the BTC/USD pair keeps the previous day’s upside break of short-term key resistance line while extending run-up beyond 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November 26, 2020, to January 08, 2021, upside and the following pullback to $28,768 on January 22, 2021.

Ethereum price needs to cross one hurdle before it can reach $2,000

Ethereum bulls are unstoppable as the altcoin refreshes record top with $1,899 figure, still rising, amid the early Thursday. Six-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters. Previous resistance line from Saturday offers immediate support.

Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL shrugs off bears and prepares for new all-time highs

Zilliqa price hit a new all-time high at $0.1611 on February 13 and had a healthy correction down to $0.11 before a significant recovery. Now, the digital asset is ready for another leg up and a potential new all-time high. On the 4-hour chart, Zilliqa price has established a symmetrical triangle pattern that is almost ready to crack.