Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Zilliqa – Asian Wrap 18 Feb

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls target $54,500 next
Bitcoin remains on the front foot despite the latest dribbling around the record top of $52.638 during early Thursday. In doing so, the BTC/USD pair keeps the previous day’s upside break of short-term key resistance line while extending run-up beyond 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November 26, 2020, to January 08, 2021, upside and the following pullback to $28,768 on January 22, 2021.
Ethereum price needs to cross one hurdle before it can reach $2,000
Ethereum bulls are unstoppable as the altcoin refreshes record top with $1,899 figure, still rising, amid the early Thursday. Six-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside filters. Previous resistance line from Saturday offers immediate support.
Zilliqa Price Prediction: ZIL shrugs off bears and prepares for new all-time highs
Zilliqa price hit a new all-time high at $0.1611 on February 13 and had a healthy correction down to $0.11 before a significant recovery. Now, the digital asset is ready for another leg up and a potential new all-time high. On the 4-hour chart, Zilliqa price has established a symmetrical triangle pattern that is almost ready to crack.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
