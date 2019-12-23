Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 23 Dec

BTC/USD bulls finally get the breakout targeting $8,000
The weekend session in the crypto market was characterized by impressive action to the upside. Generally, cryptoassets corrected higher above the key support areas formed during the bearish previous week. Bitcoin, for instance, reacted from levels close to $6,500 to highs around $7,500.
ETH/USD bullish action eyes $140 hurdle
Ethereum is relatively in the green toward the end of the Asian session on Monday. The sustained bullish action emanates from the just-concluded weekend session which saw major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Ethereum and Ripple correct high above key support zones.
XRP/USD recovery fails to break $0.20 resistance yet again
Ripple bulls have been intentional in their push for recovery from the recent lows at $0.1750. However, resistance at $0.20 has proved to be a hard nut to crack. In spite of the failure to break the $0.20 hurdle, XRP has maintained a short-term bullish trend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.