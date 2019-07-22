Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD buyers are fighting again to defend $10,0000

Bitcoin price is nursing losses on Monday of some 1% in the second half of the session. BTC/USD ran into a chunky supply region, $10,500- 11,000 price range, forcing a retreat. Given the current downside pressure the bears could be heading for another push below $10,000.

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

$10,000 remains very much vulnerable, given 60-minute near-term demand zone breach.

Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD big barrier at $235

Ethereum price is nursing losses of some 4% in the latter stages of trading on Monday. ETH/USD bulls continue to get hit with rejection at $235, a big daily resistance level. Given the downside pressure eyes will be on the below demand for support $200-190 price range.

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

A critical near-term ascending trend line of support has been breached by the bears via the 60-minute view.

Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD buyers are fighting again

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red, down over 4% in the session on Monday. XRP/USD price action is very much choppy at present, a lack of direction and commitment. Big supply remains from $0.3200-0.3400 causing problems for any bullish action.

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

Near-term price action has smashed below a key ascending trend line of support.