Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin – European Wrap 20 April

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD lift-off to $9,000 in the Q2 of 2020 imminent – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin commenced the week’s trading in the positive territory after defending support above $7,200. Last week’s surge above $7,000 was the second after Bitcoin crashed more than 50% in March amid a widespread COVID-19 triggered selloff. At the moment, Bitcoin is trading over 85% higher from the lows trade in March. The gains last week were reminiscent of the upward correction in the United States stock market. Bitcoin has lately become more and more correlated with the stock market and other traditional asset. A situation that has had people questioning Bitcoin’s safe haven status.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD vulnerable to short-term losses as bulls fail to take price above local resistance $0.1975
Ripple's XRP settled above $0.1900. The third-largest digital asset has recovered after a sharp sell-off under $0.1800 during early Asian hours but the further upside seems to be limited at this stage as the price lost bullish momentum on approach to $0.1970. XRP/USD has gained 2.0% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Ripple's trading volume is registered at $8.5 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $2.0 billion.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD may retest $160.00 before another bullish leg towards $200.00
Ethereum hit $190.00 on April 18 only to retreat to $181.80 by press time. The second-largest digital asset hit the low at $176.55 on Sunday and has been range-bound with bullish bias ever since. However, the recovery seems to be is limited for now. ETH/USD has gained 1% since the beginning of Monday and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum's market value is registered at $20.3 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $18.8 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.
XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25
Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.
ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.
BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.