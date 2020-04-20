Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD may retest $160.00 before another bullish leg towards $200.00

- ETH/USD is sliding down, the major trend is still bullish.
- DeFi protocol hacks may have unwanted consequences in the long run.
Ethereum hit $190.00 on April 18 only to retreat to $181.80 by press time. The second-largest digital asset hit the low at $176.55 on Sunday and has been range-bound with bullish bias ever since. However, the recovery is limited for now. ETH/USD has gained 1% since the beginning of Monday and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Ethereum's market value is registered at $20.3 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $18.8 billion.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the daily chart, ETH/USD slipped below SMA100 at $184.50, however, it is still moving within a bullish trend from March 13 low. A critical support is created by the upside-looking trend line (currently at $166.00), though ETH bears will have to pass $172.00 (daily SMA200) before they set their eyes on the trend line. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards daily SMA50 at $159.60 and psychological $150.00.
On the upside, a sustainable move above daily SMA100 ($184.50) will open up the way to $190.00. This area is a hard nut to crack for ETH bulls; however, once it is cleared, psychological $200.00 will come into focus.
ETH/USD daily chart
DeFi woes do not affect ETH, at least so far
The weekend turned out bad for Chinese DeFi protocol dForce that lost nearly 100% of its money pool to hackers. The cybercriminals used the vulnerability of the smart contracts and drained about $25 million from the wallets of Lendf platform – one of the decentralized protocols supported by dForce Foundation.
While these projects are based on Ethereum blockchain, their issues do not affect ETH price so far. Su Zhu, the CEO of the Three Arrows capital, noticed the fact and commented on it:
What if sc hacks of DeFi protocols are structurally bullish bc they generally involve the flow of ETH from those who understand Ethereum less to those who understand it more?
However, the fact that average users of DeFi platform lose their money due to low security of the projects or incompetence of smart contract developers may prove to be harmful to the industry in the long run. According to Ceteris Paribus (@ceterispar1bus) this situation discourages cryptocurrency mass adoption as ordinary people lose trust and regard the industry as insecure.
Why would this be bullish? ETH is already overwhelmingly concentrated in the hands of these people. UX is still terrible, and average joe's losing money on complex products doesn't exactly encourage adoption. – @ceterispar1bus
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bullrun on course despite price drops
Selling appeared late yesterday on the crypto board, and the worst predictions quickly returned to the headlines, an extensive line of thought at this time.
XRP/USD consolidates ahead of triangle breakout to $0.25
Ripple is in the middle of a consolidation phase after a recent attempt to break the resistance at $0.20 failed to materialize. Instead, the bears overpowered the buyers forcing a reversal under $0.19.
ETH/BTC holds above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum price has been bullish against Bitcoin since the crash in the cryptocurrency market on March 12. Last week, the digital asset broke out incredibly, stepping above the 50-day SMA.
BTG/USD bulls wake up after bouncing off key trendline support
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is once again in the green after retreating from the wall it hit at $10.00. Luckily the bulls’ concentration at an ascending trendline prevented further declines. Moreover, the price is trading ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.