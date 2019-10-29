On the daily price chart below I have pointed out how important the resistance zone above the price is.

There have been seven points if not more where price has reacted off the levels in this vicinity.

On Saturday, the BTC/USD price also pushed out of the trendline and is still holding above.

The good news for the bulls is that it happened on good volume, this usually means its a good break.

On the right-hand side of the chart the bell curve is showing the price rejected at the price point where most contracts were traded on the Coinbase Exchange.

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 2.00% the session on Tuesday.

ETH/USD daily double bottom formation in focus, with the neckline, eyed at $195.

The next major upside target would be seen at $220 should the $195 be broken down.

Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 2.70% the session on Tuesday.

LTC/USD daily price action is retesting a breached daily range-block formation.

Should the price hold on the retest, it could invite some further buying momentum coming back into play.