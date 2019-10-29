- Bitcoin is trading 1.46% higher today and is consolidating after Saturday's move higher.
- The price now is stuck between a firm resistance level and trendline support.
On the daily price chart below I have pointed out how important the resistance zone above the price is.
There have been seven points if not more where price has reacted off the levels in this vicinity.
On Saturday, the BTC/USD price also pushed out of the trendline and is still holding above.
The good news for the bulls is that it happened on good volume, this usually means its a good break.
On the right-hand side of the chart the bell curve is showing the price rejected at the price point where most contracts were traded on the Coinbase Exchange.
Even if I use BitMEX data the area is at roughly the same point as price spent lots of time there historically.
Lastly, the On Balance Volume indicator at the bottom of the chart is showing an uptick in bullish volume.
This also shows that buying momentum is pretty strong but still under historical highs.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9365.51
|Today Daily Change
|146.72
|Today Daily Change %
|1.59
|Today daily open
|9218.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8330.65
|Daily SMA50
|8853.23
|Daily SMA100
|9638.73
|Daily SMA200
|8945.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9938.64
|Previous Daily Low
|9187.27
|Previous Weekly High
|8784.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|7300.54
|Previous Monthly High
|10942.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|7706.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9474.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9651.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8957.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8696.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8206.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9709.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10199.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10460.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
