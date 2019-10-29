Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD big retest of breached range block

- Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 2.70% the session on Tuesday.
- LTC/USD daily price action is retesting a breached daily range-block formation.
- Should the price hold on the retest, it could invite some further buying momentum coming back into play.
LTC/USD daily chart
The critical support of the range-block retest is eyed at the range of $58-57.
LTC/USD 60-minute chart
Near-term price action is being supported to the upside by an ascending trend line, but heavy supply via the 60-minute remains at $61-63 range.
Spot rate: 59.53
Relative change: +2.70%
High: 60.83
Low: 58.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
