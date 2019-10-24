The Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in negative territory, nursing a loss of some 0.20%. Downside momentum has taken a break after the heavy selling encountered in the session on Wednesday.

BTC/USD price action has formed a bearish pennant structure, which is subject to a breakout and further potential downside pressure.

Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 0.25% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD door is left wide open for bears to further capitalize, following critical flag breach.

The next major support is eyed at $155, failure to hold could subject ETH to another wave of selling pressure.

Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.00% the session on Thursday.

LTC/USD daily price action is subject to a big restest of a breached bearish flag structure.

Chunky daily resistance can be observed at $52.50, where the lower trend line of the flag is tracking.