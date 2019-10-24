Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD at risk of another drop
The Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in negative territory, nursing a loss of some 0.20%. Downside momentum has taken a break after the heavy selling encountered in the session on Wednesday.
BTC/USD price action has formed a bearish pennant structure, which is subject to a breakout and further potential downside pressure.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD critical support gives way
Ethereum price is trading in the red, down 0.25% the session on Thursday.
ETH/USD door is left wide open for bears to further capitalize, following critical flag breach.
The next major support is eyed at $155, failure to hold could subject ETH to another wave of selling pressure.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD big bearish flag retest eyed
Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.00% the session on Thursday.
LTC/USD daily price action is subject to a big restest of a breached bearish flag structure.
Chunky daily resistance can be observed at $52.50, where the lower trend line of the flag is tracking.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
