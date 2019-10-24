Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD big bearish flag retest eyed

  • Litecoin price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.00%  the session on Thursday.
  • LTC/USD daily price action is subject to a big restest of a breached bearish flag structure. 
  • Chunky daily resistance can be observed at $52.50, where the lower trend line of the flag is tracking.

 

LTC/USD daily chart

The price is running at three consecutive sessions in the red, as the bears maintain control. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Price action is moving within a bearish flag pattern, subject to a potential breakout south. 

 

Spot rate:                  50.04

Relative change:      +1.00%

High:                         50.41

Low:                          48.46

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 50.0356
Today Daily Change 0.4791
Today Daily Change % 0.97
Today daily open 49.5565
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 55.3357
Daily SMA50 61.8716
Daily SMA100 72.9515
Daily SMA200 87.4458
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.4878
Previous Daily Low 47.2078
Previous Weekly High 57.8297
Previous Weekly Low 51.1734
Previous Monthly High 80.2956
Previous Monthly Low 50.399
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 49.6068
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 51.0889
Daily Pivot Point S1 46.6803
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.8041
Daily Pivot Point S3 40.4004
Daily Pivot Point R1 52.9603
Daily Pivot Point R2 56.364
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.2402

 

 

