Bitcoin price is trading down some 0.20% in the latter stages of Thursday’s session.

BTC/USD is consolidating and has formed another structure, near-term pennant pattern.

The Bitcoin price on Thursday is trading in negative territory, nursing a loss of some 0.20%. Downside momentum has taken a break after the heavy selling encountered in the session on Wednesday.

BTC/USD price action has formed a bearish pennant structure, which is subject to a breakout and further potential downside pressure.

The price is flirting with critical daily support around $7500, failure to hold could then force a momentous wave of selling down to $5000.