It’s not uncommon to see considerable corrections in the market after massive rallies like the one Bitcoin is experiencing. Around $80 billion were wiped out from the market in less than 24 hours, and some analysts believe the price could go even lower.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $520. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $59 billion and an average daily trading volume of $30 billion, has lost over 12% on Thursday. However, it is still in a green zone on a week-to-week basis.

Chainlink was trading at a high of $16.39 before plummeting towards $11.29, the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. LINK is currently trying to rebound towards the upper trendline of the pattern.