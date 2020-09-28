Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Rejection opens the Pandora box

The cryptocurrency market lost steam over the weekend, somehow giving way for bears to regain control. For instance, the largest cryptoasset Bitcoin closed in on $11,000 after overcoming the resistance explored on Friday at $10,800. However, the king of digital assets failed to break the resistance at $11,000. Read more ...

Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery. Read more ...

Uniswap's DeFi market share exceeds 18.5%: What's behind the project's success

Over $2 billion is parked on the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap. As a result, Uniswap now accounts for 18.8% of the whole DeFi market, with a total value of $11 billion. Read more ...