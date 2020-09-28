Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Rejection opens the Pandora box
The cryptocurrency market lost steam over the weekend, somehow giving way for bears to regain control. For instance, the largest cryptoasset Bitcoin closed in on $11,000 after overcoming the resistance explored on Friday at $10,800. However, the king of digital assets failed to break the resistance at $11,000. Read more ...
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery. Read more ...
Uniswap's DeFi market share exceeds 18.5%: What's behind the project's success
Over $2 billion is parked on the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap. As a result, Uniswap now accounts for 18.8% of the whole DeFi market, with a total value of $11 billion. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP: Rejection opens the Pandora box
The cryptocurrency market lost steam over the weekend, somehow giving way for bears to regain control. For instance, the largest cryptoasset Bitcoin closed in on $11,000 after overcoming the resistance explored on Friday at $10,800.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
Uniswap's DeFi market share exceeds 18.5%: What's behind the project's success
Over $2 billion is parked on the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Uniswap. As a result, Uniswap now accounts for 18.8% of the whole DeFi market, with a total value of $11 billion.
Bitcoin, Ethereum & IOTA
The most favorite crypto coin, Bitcoin, continues to face rejection around 10,800 levels while trading around the $10,650, having briefly breached the $10,600.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.