Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC aims for massive 18% upswing if key support holds
Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.
Chainlink price rebound to consolidate, as LINK is locked in a corner
Chainlink price has rebounded to the descending channel’s upper trend line, wedging LINK into a corner just above the top of a price congestion range that began in February. Upside may be limited in the short-term as the altcoin consolidates in a tight range, but there is a high probability that the current situation will resolve to the upside.
XRP Price Forecast: XRP could go downhill as network activity plunges
XRP had a colossal 44% upswing in the last three days after a significant correction down to $1. Unfortunately, it seems that investors aren’t as interested in XRP anymore, despite SEC fears fading away.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ must overcome this barrier to reach $3.6
Enjin Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last two days and had a breakout from a key pattern on the 6-hour chart. The digital asset now aims to see a new leg up, but faces one last resistance level ahead.
Cardano’s IOHK partners with Ethiopian government, but ADA fails to perform
Cardano adoption sees a new shift as the research and development company behind ADA, IOHK, revealed a new partnership. However, ADA price fails to perform as it hints at a correction shortly.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.