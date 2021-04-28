Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.

Chainlink price has rebounded to the descending channel’s upper trend line, wedging LINK into a corner just above the top of a price congestion range that began in February. Upside may be limited in the short-term as the altcoin consolidates in a tight range, but there is a high probability that the current situation will resolve to the upside.

XRP had a colossal 44% upswing in the last three days after a significant correction down to $1. Unfortunately, it seems that investors aren’t as interested in XRP anymore, despite SEC fears fading away.