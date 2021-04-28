Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC aims for massive 18% upswing if key support holds

- Bitcoin price had a breakout from a descending broadening wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset doesn’t face a lot of resistance ahead but must defend key support level.
- The number of BTC inside exchanges has plummeted in the last week.
Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.
Bitcoin price faces almost no resistance ahead
On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin had a breakout from a descending broadening wedge pattern on April 27. This breakout has a price target of $64,000 in the long-term. However, Bitcoin needs to hold the previous resistance trend line which acts as support now.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
One of the most significant on-chain metrics in favor of Bitcoin is the percentage of the total supply of BTC inside exchanges which has fallen by 0.73% in the past month.
BTC Supply on Exchanges
Additionally, the MVRV (30d) ratio which measures the average profit or loss of BTC coins moved in the last 30 days, remains below 0% despite the recent surge. This indicates that most traders in the short-term are not likely to sell.
BTC MVRV (30d) ratio
The only risk for Bitcoin in the short-term is a potential sell signal on the 9-hour chart. The TD Sequential indicator has presented a green ‘8’ candlestick which is usually followed by a sell signal.
If Bitcoin price loses the critical support trend line at $54,000 the digital asset could quickly fall toward $50,000 as there is weak support below this level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC aims for massive 18% upswing if key support holds
Since April 23, Bitcoin price had a major recovery toward $55,000. The flagship cryptocurrency shifted its momentum in favor of the bulls and aims for a significant 18% upswing.
Enjin Coin Price Prediction: ENJ must overcome this barrier to reach $3.6
Enjin Coin price has seen a significant recovery in the last two days and had a breakout from a key pattern on the 6-hour chart. The digital asset now aims to see a new leg up, but faces one last resistance level ahead.
Cardano’s IOHK partners with Ethiopian government, but ADA fails to perform
Cardano adoption sees a new shift as the research and development company behind ADA, IOHK, revealed a new partnership. However, ADA price fails to perform as it hints at a correction shortly.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.