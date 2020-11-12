Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Synthetix – Asian Wrap 12 Nov

Bitcoin price touches $16,000 but gets rejected and falls 2% within hours
After another run towards $16,000, Bitcoin price got rejected again forming what seems to be a potential double top on the 4-hour chart. Nonetheless, there is still a lot of buying pressure behind BTC as the number of whales continues increasing.
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK breaks below ascending triangle
Chainlink rose from $10.25 on November 5 to $13.45 on November 6 before dropping back to $11.75 the next day. As of writing, LINK is in a pretty precarious position that could define its price action in the days to come. The bears aim to take LINK down to $11.
Synthetix Network Price Analysis: SNX drops after rejection at critical level
Synthetix Network had dropped from $4.63 to $2.58 between October 22 to November 3. The bulls then managed a comeback and took the price up to $4.67on November 10. Since then, several technicals have turned bearish, which suggests a drop in price.
