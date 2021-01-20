Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cahinlink & Ripple – Asian Wrap 20 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD regains $36,000 inside two-week-old triangle

BTC/USD rises to $36,158, up 0.55% intraday, during early Wednesday’s trading. The famous cryptocurrency pair recently reversed from $35,654 while staying inside a symmetrical triangle established since January 04. Sustained trading beyond key SMA, upbeat oscillators favor bulls.

Chainlink price hits new all-time high target at $23.7 and aims for $30

Chainlink was trading inside a daily ascending parallel channel before a massive breakout on January 15 that pushed the digital asset to its new all-time high of $23.7. After a brief consolidation period, LINK is ready for another leg up. The breakout of the ascending parallel channel had a price target of $24 and Chainlink hit $23.7.

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple primed for another leg down after Coinbase officially suspends it for trading

XRP was hit hard when the SEC decided to sue Ripple. Since then, the digital asset has crashed and lost close to 60% of its value. Several prominent exchanges announced they would halt XRP trading on their platforms including Coinbase.