Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Cahinlink & Ripple – Asian Wrap 20 Jan

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD regains $36,000 inside two-week-old triangle
BTC/USD rises to $36,158, up 0.55% intraday, during early Wednesday’s trading. The famous cryptocurrency pair recently reversed from $35,654 while staying inside a symmetrical triangle established since January 04. Sustained trading beyond key SMA, upbeat oscillators favor bulls.
Chainlink price hits new all-time high target at $23.7 and aims for $30
Chainlink was trading inside a daily ascending parallel channel before a massive breakout on January 15 that pushed the digital asset to its new all-time high of $23.7. After a brief consolidation period, LINK is ready for another leg up. The breakout of the ascending parallel channel had a price target of $24 and Chainlink hit $23.7.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple primed for another leg down after Coinbase officially suspends it for trading
XRP was hit hard when the SEC decided to sue Ripple. Since then, the digital asset has crashed and lost close to 60% of its value. Several prominent exchanges announced they would halt XRP trading on their platforms including Coinbase.
Ethereum cools off as miners book profits en masse, prices still look primed to rebound
Ethereum price reached $1,440 on Coinbase, a new all-time high before plummeting to a low of $1,234. It seems that ETH miners have been selling a lot in the past few weeks as their balances have dropped below 1 million ETH for the first time since the price hit $1,000.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT begins corrective downtrend towards $10
Polkadot had a massive run to its all-time high of $19.4 on January 16, reaching a market capitalization of $16 billion and placing itself as the 4th largest digital asset. DOT is still up by 60% in the past week despite the recent sell-off.
Ripple price could move to greener pastures as Pornhub adds XRP as a payment option
XRP has lost over 60% of its value since November 24, 2020, after peaking at $0.78. The digital asset plummeted after the SEC sued Ripple, alleging that the company sold illegal securities to investors.
Crypto enthusiasts' sentiment suggests Bitcoin price is far from a market top
Bitcoin price stalled after failing to break the resistance at $40,000. As reported earlier this week, JPMorgan & Chase strategists believe that BTC will retreat if it fails to hit levels above $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.