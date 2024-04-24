FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, BRICS & Cryptos— American Wrap 24 April

Bitcoin price could be primed for correction as bearish activity grows near $66K area

Bitcoin (BTC) price managed to maintain a northbound trajectory after the April 20 halving, despite bold assertions by analysts that the event would be a “sell the news” situation. However, after four days of strength, the tables could be turning as a dark cloud now hovers above BTC price.
Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of Bitcoin BTCUSD published in members area of the website. Our members are aware of the numerous positive trading setups we’ve had in the crypto market recently. One of them is BTCUSD, which experienced a pullback, unfolding as an Elliott Wave Double Three Pattern. It completed clear 7 swings from the peak on March 14th and concluded the correction right at the Equal Legs zone (Blue Box Area). In the following text, we’ll delve into the Elliott Wave pattern and trading setup.
BRICS is intensifying efforts to reduce its reliance on the US dollar after plans for its stablecoin effort surfaced online on Tuesday. Most people expect the stablecoin to be backed by gold, considering BRICS nations have been accumulating large holdings of the commodity.
 
 
Vitalik Buterin slams controversial gambling project ZKasino following scam allegations

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin took to Warpcaster, a new type of social network, to condemn ZKasino, a decentralized gambling platform based on Layer 2 Ethereum protocol zkSync.

Starknet jumps 2% after notice inviting specific groups to claim STRK airdrop

Starknet Foundation addressed the groups within the STRK community that were unable to receive the token’s airdrop during the first round. The Layer 2 chain organized an airdrop event in February.

XRP price capped at $0.55 despite retail holdings nearing all-time highs

Ripple price (XRP) failed to break resistance at $0.55 early Wednesday as traders continue to digest Ripple’s recent response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) allegations of illegally selling XRP as a security. 

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao could face three-year jail time

US prosecutors are requesting Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to serve a three-year jail time, according to a Reuters report published Wednesday. 

Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium

Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days? 

