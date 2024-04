Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, BRICS & Cryptos— American Wrap 24 April

BRICS is intensifying efforts to reduce its reliance on the US dollar after plans for its stablecoin effort surfaced online on Tuesday. Most people expect the stablecoin to be backed by gold, considering BRICS nations have been accumulating large holdings of the commodity.

Hello fellow traders. In this technical article we’re going to take a look at the Elliott Wave charts charts of Bitcoin BTCUSD published in members area of the website. Our members are aware of the numerous positive trading setups we’ve had in the crypto market recently. One of them is BTCUSD, which experienced a pullback, unfolding as an Elliott Wave Double Three Pattern. It completed clear 7 swings from the peak on March 14th and concluded the correction right at the Equal Legs zone (Blue Box Area). In the following text, we’ll delve into the Elliott Wave pattern and trading setup.

Bitcoin (BTC) price managed to maintain a northbound trajectory after the April 20 halving, despite bold assertions by analysts that the event would be a “sell the news” situation. However, after four days of strength, the tables could be turning as a dark cloud now hovers above BTC price.

