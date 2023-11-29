Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Binance, Bitcoin & Avalanche – European Wrap 29 November

Share:

Cristiano Ronaldo is slammed by a class-action lawsuit from plaintiffs alleging that they suffered losses from the footballer’s promotion of at least three of his NFT collections with Binance, as reported by Cointelegraph. Binance entered a partnership with the sports player in 2022 for his NFT promotion.

Bitcoin price eyes a bullish breakout as BTC price hovers close to $38,000, early on Wednesday. Market participants anticipate a bunch of approvals on Spot Bitcoin ETFs, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asks for public feedback on Franklin Templeton’s ETF application.

Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, Glassnode, BTC tokens worth nearly $1 billion have been withdrawn from exchanges in the last two weeks.

Avalanche (AVAX) price is at a significantly important level from a high time frame point of view. Clearing this hurdle could allow the altcoin to inflate significantly, but a rejection could prove costly for AVAX holders.

AVAX price rallied a whopping 186% from September 25 to November 13. This impressive upswing produced the first weekly candlestick close above the $20.65 resistance level. This hurdle has rejected Avalanche bulls’ momentum for more than a year, leading to massive corrections.