- Bitcoin worth $1 billion has been withdrawn from exchanges in the last two weeks.
- The SEC asked for public feedback on Franklin Templeton’s Spot Bitcoin ETF, fueling anticipation of approval.
- Analyst predicts Bitcoin price rally to its $41,000 target in December.
Bitcoin price eyes a bullish breakout as BTC price hovers close to $38,000, early on Wednesday. Market participants anticipate a bunch of approvals on Spot Bitcoin ETFs, as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asks for public feedback on Franklin Templeton’s ETF application.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin leaves exchanges in large volumes, SEC invites feedback on Franklin Templeton ETF
- Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker, Glassnode, BTC tokens worth nearly $1 billion have been withdrawn from exchanges in the last two weeks.
Bitcoin balance on exchanges
- Willy Woo, an on-chain crypto analyst notes that Bitcoin flows have made a strong flip to moving off exchange platforms. Woo admits to having seen similar swings towards buying during previous market bottoms.
Bitcoin exchange flows
- Alongside Bitcoin outflow from exchanges, the SEC has asked for public feedback on whether to approve or disapprove Franklin Templeton’s spot Bitcoin ETF application. The regulator initially said it would take more time to make a decision, however the SEC has now changed its stance and seeks public opinion. This has fueled hopes of spot Bitcoin ETF approvals.
- Another catalyst supporting a bullish thesis for Bitcoin price is the rising exchange reserves of stablecoins. Analysts at Santiment note $15.23 billion in Tether is held in the top 10 USDT exchange wallets. This represents buying power and anticipation of demand for Bitcoin.
Tether held by exchange wallets hits $15.23 billion
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price eyes $41,000 target in December
Pseudonymous crypto analyst, Crypto Faibik, evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and noted that the $38,000 resistance is weakening. Faibik anticipates an ascending triangle upside breakout. A successful bullish breakout could send Bitcoin to $41,000 in December.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is $37,939 on Binance. BTC yielded 6.15% weekly gains and 9.88% monthly gains for holders.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
