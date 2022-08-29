Crypto.com price is a good buy at these levels for a quick 20% gain

- Crypto.com price rejection at the midpoint of the range at $0.1460 has resulted in a reversal.
- Investors can expect a sweep of the equal lows formed at $0.1080 and $0.0983 before a change in trend.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0920 will invalidate the bullish thesis for CRO.
Crypto.com price shows the exhaustion and reversal of a bullish attempt at a significant resistance level. This development has caused CRO to trigger a sell-off that will likely continue before buyers step in.
Crypto.com price prepares for take-off
Crypto.com price created the last swing high at $0.1950 before crashing nearly 50% in less than two weeks. This development resulted in creating a range extending from $0.0983 to $0.1950 with a midpoint at $0.1460.
After this brutal sell-off, Crypto.com price formed a base and triggered a recovery rally that not just pushed to the midpoint at $0.1460 but cleared above it. While this move was a bullish no-doubt, the altcoin failed to sustain momentum, leading to a flip of the aforementioned level.
Since the breakdown of $0.1460, Crypto.com price has dropped roughly 19% and is currently trading at $0.1170. Sitting below it are two equal lows, with sell-stop liquidity resting below them at $0.1080 and $0.0983. Therefore, investors can expect a further drop in CRO’s market value before any bulls come knocking.
Assuming market makers get to collect the liquidity below $0.0983, a quick recovery will indicate a potential reversal in progress. In such a case, investors can expect Crypto.com price to rally 20% and tag the first huddle at $0.1200.
Beyond this level, the altcoin might attempt to retest the $0.1460, resulting in a maximum gain of 50%.
CRO/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Crypto.com price fails to sweep the $0.0983 level, there might be a premature uptrend to lure the long positions before trapping them. However, if the buyers do not come to the rescue even after sweeping the $0.0983 level, then things could saucy, especially after a daily candlestick close below the $0.0920 foothold.
This development will flip the support floor into a resistance barrier and invalidate the bullish thesis for Crypto.com price. In some cases, it could potentially trigger a crash to $0.0900 or $0.0850 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin falls to $19.6k as investors continue to mull Fed chair's comments
After clinging tenaciously to support above $20,000 for much of the weekend, bitcoin fell well below this threshold late Sunday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $19,600, down more than 2% over the previous 24 hours.
Crypto.com price is a good buy at these levels for a quick 20% gain
Crypto.com price shows the exhaustion and reversal of a bullish attempt at a significant resistance level. This development has caused CRO to trigger a sell-off that will likely continue before buyers step in.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: The all-time high is now a 10x above the current DOGE price
Dogecoin price has lost 30% gains made this summer. A rise back towards all-time highs would result in 1,000 percent (10x) from DOGE’s current market value. A breach above $0.10 could be the first impulse wave of the future 10X rally.
How the Shiba Inu price is preparing to wipe all gains made this summer
Shiba Inu price has lost 30% of market value this week. SHIB price has more space to fall on the relative Strength Index. Invalisaiton of the bearish thesis remains a closing candle above $0.00001700.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.