Crypto.com Coin bounces off support and holds 36% of profit once global markets kick-off

- Crypto.com Coin finds the floor where bulls and investors pick up the cryptocurrency.
- CRO price sees bears booking gains, contributing to buy-side volume pickup.
- Expect a return towards $0.60 once CRO price breaks above the red descending trend line.
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is still fresh since it opened on November 3 and has been trading sharply higher since, with a similar pullback after the Christmas rally. Bulls did not wait for the complete pairing back towards the opening price but instead used a technical level at $0.44 with the S1 monthly support level just below as an entry point for a slow grind higher. Expect a break of the red trend line to see demand blow up and a quick rebound towards $0.60, with three elements capping any further uptrend for now.
CRO price action looks promising to rally back towards $0.60
Cyrpto.com Coin has not yet developed many broad and long-term elements to build any projections on, but a Fibonacci retracement and a simple triangle already provide some excellent levels to make a solid trade plan from here on. As CRO price has rebounded off the black supporting level at $0.44, an entry for a long trade makes more sense with the S1 monthly support and the 0.76% Fibonacci level as a double belt of support to defend the stop loss. With the Relative Strength Index (RS) just inches away from oversold, buyers are seeing sellers revert to the buy-side as well as book gains, causing an uptick and providing more incentive for bulls to get in.
CRO price action will quickly face the red descending trend line as the first cap, which should not be a problem once global markets shift back into gear and book their first steady rally of the year. A break above will see more investors step into the price action and price valuation quickly spike back towards $0.60, with the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the monthly Pivot and the 50% Fibonacci level as a triple cap which will trigger profit-taking amongst a large portion of bulls. Another push further will need to see all the stars align and stock markets back on track to new all-time highs. In that situation the cryptocurrency space could enjoy several tailwinds, leading CRO to surge towards the 38.2% Fibonacci level at or around $0.70.
CRO/USD daily chart
If the route for global markets gets sticky and elevated inflation levels lead to more rate hikes from the FED, expect this to drag on CRO price action. Investors will get even more worried than they are already, and more funds will be extracted from the cryptocurrency space, mounting to more losses. In such a scenario, CRO price will likely enter the grey area of the Fibonacci retracement with only the monthly S2 support level at $0.30 in the way before hitting the opening price at $0.25. Expect the RSI to trade firmly in the oversold area by then, which should see some quick reversals to the upside as investors try to enter CRO price action at a discount near its original opening price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. However, this development was a necessary evil required to collect the liquidity resting below it. Therefore, the recent downswing could be the key to kick-starting a new uptrend.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day
Solana price is preparing to reverse the period of underperformance with a 25% ascent. A key technical indicator suggests that a swing low may have been formed on January 7 and that a rebound may be in the offing. Solana price has formed a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
XRP develops a rare bullish Japanese candlestick pattern that could return Ripple to $1
XRP price could return to a leadership position in the altcoin market if it can pull off confirmation of one of the most potent and rare Japanese candlestick patterns in existence: the Squeeze Alert. Downside risks remain but are likely limited.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.