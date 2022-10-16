- Analysts watch Quant (QNT), Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Maker (MKR) in their hunt for the next 1000x altcoin.
- In the ongoing bear market as Bitcoin price trend remains undecided, analysts have identified key trends in altcoins that have bullish potential.
- The hunt for the next 1000x altcoin is on as Bitcoin, Ethereum and top altcoins struggle to sustain their profits for holders.
Analysts on crypto Twitter are looking for the next 1000x altcoin and evaluating hordes of DeFi tokens and altcoins. Based on their bullish potential, analysts have picked Quant (QNT), Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Maker (MKR).
Top three altcoins with maximum bullish potential
Based on their weekly returns and future bullish potential, Quant (QNT), Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Maker (MKR) have emerged as the top three altcoins. Quant (QNT) is an Ethereum token used to power Quant Network's Overledger brand of enterprise software solutions. This firm aims to connect public blockchains and private networks.
Overledger was designed to act as a gateway for any blockchain-based project to access and connect with other blockchains. QNT has yielded 77.5% returns for holders over the past thirty days and nearly 6% gains overnight.
Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a distributed, open and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. ENS maps human-readable names like abc.eth to machine-readable identifiers.
ENS yielded 36.5% gains for holders over the past thirty days, in the ongoing bear market. Despite drawbacks in top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple, ENS has yielded double-digit profits for holders.
Maker (MKR), a smart contract platform built on the Ethereum blockchain aims to solve volatility issues for crypto. MKR is a next-generation blockchain banking system and it enables fast international payments and peer-to-peer transactions.
MKR has yielded 47.5% gains in the past thirty days. Offering nearly 50% gains in the past thirty days has pushed MKR to the top of the list of altcoins that offer massive returns to holders in a bear market.
Bitcoin’s price trend has remained undecided as the asset sustains above the $19,000 level.
