- Robert Kiyosaki, millionaire entrepreneur recommends gold, silver and Bitcoin instead of real estate to 2.1 million followers on Twitter.
- Analysts believe post successful Ethereum Merge, Bitcoin price action will likely remain king.
- Analysts predict a 25% rally in Bitcoin price, BTC eyes the $24,000 target.
Renowned millionaire and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki told his 2.1 million followers to turn to Bitcoin, rather than real estate. Analysts believe Bitcoin’s price action is key to the crypto ecosystem post Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake.
Also read: JUST IN: Elon Musk allegedly under investigation for conduct in Twitter acquisition
Why Robert Kiyosaki recommends Bitcoin
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad and a millionaire entrepreneur, told his 2.1 million Twitter followers that Bitcoin is a better investment than real estate. Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin has become more important now, during the unemployment crisis.
Kiyosaki took to Twitter to remind the trading community about the crash of the US and global economy, poor performance of stocks and the rising unemployment rate. The millionaire entrepreneur warned his followers of the crash several times over the past year through his tweets.
Why I NO LONGER recommed REAL ESTATE. In my 2022 book Capitslist Manifesto, I stated Marxist took over the US in the 2020 election. Marxists will raise property taxes, impose rent controls, as rising interest rates decrease property values. I recommend gold, silver, Bitcoin.— therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 15, 2022
In addition to Bitcoin, Kiyosaki considers gold and silver safe-haven assets that are likely to help people preserve their wealth.
Kiyosaki addresses macroeconomic reasons of the current state of the economy and believes Bitcoin, silver and gold are the way to go for investors looking to preserve their wealth and their income. When US pension funds started to bet on Bitcoin, Kiyosaki termed it “gambling.”
Bitcoin is king post Ethereum Merge
There is a rise in new trends across various altcoins, however the wider context is that persistently high inflation remains an issue in the United States and worldwide. The looming debt crisis makes even the strongest crypto price trends subject to macro factors. Bitcoin is the largest asset by market capitalization in the ongoing bear market.
Analysts warn traders of a possibility of a sharp decline in Bitcoin price, and recommend calculating investment size according to their own appetite for risk. Bitcoin price could climb 25% to hit the $24,000 level in the short term. PostyXBT, a crypto analyst and trader evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and predicted a bullish move in BTC.
$BTC— Posty (@PostyXBT) October 14, 2022
Solid daily close after yesterdays touch of support following the CPI figures.
$20,500 serving as a mid-range in this larger range which has been forming since June.
If this level is flipped, I'll be looking for longs towards range highs. No RR for going long right now. pic.twitter.com/DXHtNHoC7R
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price witnesses a massive surge in volatility after the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. An initial drop in price is later taken over by buyers, resulting in a sharp move to the upside.
Ripple Price Prediction: Only one hurdle stands between XRP and $0.90
XRP price continues to remain strong relative to other altcoins despite the recent downturn. Regardless, the crypto markets seem to be shifting their bias to favoring bulls, so investors can expect Ripple to continue its ascent.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish.
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects expected to raise $9.25 billion in 2022
The last two quarters have been full of surprises for the crypto community, with the third quarter in particular, being the most volatile.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.