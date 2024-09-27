Uniswap leads gains in top 20 cryptocurrencies in the Coindesk20 Index, 8% gains in 24 hours.

XRP and Aptos lag with 0.90% and -0.13% yield in the same timeframe.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index signals “greed” after long standing fear and neutral sentiment among traders.

The CoinDesk20 Index measures the performance of the 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization from the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI). In the last 24 hours, the altcoins in the top 20 yielded gains for holders with Uniswap (UNI) leading at 8% and XRP, Aptos (APT) lagging at 0.99% and -0.10% respectively.

As altcoin performance improves, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index used to measure the sentiment among traders on a scale of 0 to 100, flashed “greed” after nearly a month of fear and neutral readings.

Uniswap leads the pack of top 20 cryptocurrencies with 8% gains

UNI, the governance token of the DeFi protocol Uniswap rallied nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, alongside other altcoins in the top 20 list. The CoinDesk20 Index is considered a pulse of the performance of the crypto market, with the majority of the assets yielding gains, it is indicative of positive performance and improving sentiment among traders.

Uniswap leads Coindesk20 in gains

XRP trades at $0.59 and Aptos at $8.24 at the time of writing. These two altcoins rank among the lowest performers with 0.90% and -0.13% returns in the 24 hour timeframe. Other altcoins ranged between 3% and 5% as seen in the CoinDesk20 Index.

XRP and Aptos lag in performance

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index turned to “greed,” as the reading climbs to 61 on a scale of 0 to 100. The sentiment among traders has shifted from “fear” last month to a neutral reading this month and now “greed.”

Typically, when investors get too greedy the market is due for a price correction. Traders keep their eyes peeled for a change in the index’s reading.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index

Bitcoin sustains above $65,000 as altcoins push higher, early on Friday.