Markets

BTC/USD is currently trading at $9480 (-2.60%), as the bulls were hit with rejection around the $9500 barrier.

ETH/USD is currently trading at $177.40 (-3.60%), the bears force the price back below $180.

XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.2387 (-2.90%), the price has again been hit by supply in the run into $0.2500.

Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are MONA $1.67 (+23.55%), ICX $8.79 (20.49%) and BST $1.60 (+14.27%) and The day's losers are CENNZ $0.060782 (-11.50%), BCN $0.000293 (-10.95%) and ETC $10.92 (-9.30%).

Chart of the day: LTC/USD daily chart

Japan‘s crypto-friendly financial services company SBI Holdings is to give shareholders the option to receive the XRP cryptocurrency as a benefit. SBI announced on Friday that shareholders could either take the benefit in XRP or another product offered by its health food and cosmetics subsidiary SBI Alapromo. Under the scheme, newer shareholders on the company’s registry as of the starting date of March 31 can accept XRP to the value of 2,000 yen (around $18), while those who’ve been shareholders for over a year will receive 8,000 yen ($73.50) in the cryptocurrency.

In an article, titled “The Sign of a Stabilizing Market: XRP Utility” that was published on Ripple‘s official website on Thursday, January 30, 2020, the company revealed that financial institutions are already utilizing the power of blockchain and digital asset technology. And there are tangible results to prove it.

Kraken researchers claim they were able to access Trezor One and T wallet keys by manipulating the voltage in the micro-controller. These hardware components hold vital information, such as seeds, yet are not designed for such purposes. This vulnerability has been understood for some time and has also been discovered on other hardware wallets.

Regulation

The South Korean Ministry of Science, ICT and Communications intends to examine whether or not to allow regulatory sandboxes related to blockchain and distributed ledger technology (DLT)-based overseas remittances after the National Assembly Act (Special Act) on the reporting and use of certain financial transaction information pass the National Assembly.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority has licensed BCB Payments Limited as the first and only crypto-focused Authorised Payment Institution in the country. The company provides business accounts and cryptocurrency market liquidity for some of the world’s largest crypto-engaged financial institutions, including Bitstamp, Coinbase, Galaxy and Tagomi.

French, Belgian and Israeli investigators have brought down a scheme that defrauded €6 million ($6.64 million) from French and Belgian citizens, according to a press release from Europol reads.

Industry

After launching trading of gold-pegged stablecoin Tether Gold (XAU₮) last week, Bitfinex now allows users to trade Tether Gold against Bitcoin (BTC). On Jan. 30, Bitfinex has rolled out three margin trading pairs for Tether Gold, a digital asset backed by physical gold,

Bank of Lithuania may be the next entity to look into Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), after multiple banks worldwide have expressed interest.

