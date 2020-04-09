Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls sitting just below breakthrough level of $7500

Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7280 (-0.15%), price action is comfortably consolidating above the $7000 price mark, next barrier eyed at $7500.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $170 (-0.45%), resistance remains strong at the $170 mark.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.19 (-0.20%), the bulls struggled to break and close above $0.2000.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are BTG $9.88 (+16.80%), LINK $3.25 (+13.35%) SEELE $0.074959 (+13.15%) The day's losers are CVT $0.034228 (-11.92%), SXP $0.682112 (-4.55%), SNX $0.737875 (-4.70%).
Chart of the day: XRP/USD daily chart
Market
Bitcoin Cash has experienced a halving event earlier on Thursday. The network reduced the rewards from 12.5 BCH to 6.25 BCH, something that could have a negative impact on the entire BCH blockchain. As rewards fell after reaching block height 630,000, miners took almost two hours before they mined another block. This shows that many of the miners could have left the network due to the reduced rewards.
The Cardano Foundation announced a partnership with the South African National Blockchain Alliance (SANBA). The partnership endeavors to explore further ways to strengthen technology’s adoption throughout South Africa. Cardano will use blockchain technology to boost socio-economic growth in South Africa. The Foundation believes such a partnership will help them to achieve their goal of increasing blockchain adoption across the region.
Industry
ANSA, the leading news agency in Italy, wants to explore something new entirely. Their goal is to use a news tracking system based on the blockchain to ensure sources are reliable. This new solution, dubbed ANSAcheck, is built with the help of EY Advisory S.p.A. By leveraging the blockchain, readers can check the sources of news appearing on ANSA platforms.
Binance has fired back at claims that it ‘embezzled’ hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds that were frozen from a user’s account in November 2018. In a statement the exchange said the funds were frozen at the request of South Korean law enforcement agencies because the account holder had allegedly received 3,995 Ethereum (ETH) through a listing fee scam. Binance provided screenshots of correspondence with the Korean authorities to back up its claims.
South Korea’s largest public blockchain project, ICON (ICX), announced its new Loop Fault Tolerance 2.0 (LFT 2.0) consensus algorithm. The new algorithm claims to make performance improvements in scalability and network bandwidth over the popular Practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance (PBFT) consensus types, without compromising security.
Quote of the day
Bitcoin permabulls are always shilling because they actually have defensible fundamental arguments for why holding some #bitcoin is reasonable.
The permabears, on the other hand, only come out when the bitcoin price is crashing, because their arguments are just emotional drivel.
@pierre_rochard
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD may retest $10,000 in May
BTC/USD hit the intraday high at $7,374 and retreated to $7,270 by press time. The first digital coin has been consolidating gains in a tight range after it had broken above $7,000.
Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH/USD retreats from $280 post halving
Barely a day after Bitcoin Cash reward halving took place, buyers are already experiencing increased pressure from the sellers. The brief rally at the beginning of the week stalled at $280, leaving $300 untested.
TRX/USD faces a strong resistance at $0.01400
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $907 million. The coin has settled at $0.0136 and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Thursday and on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD short-term fate hinges of daily SMA200
ETH/USD recovered from the intraday low of $168.42 and settled at $173.40. The coin has gained 1.1% in the recent 24 hours as the upside momentum has resumed after a short-term consolidation period.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.