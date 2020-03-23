Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls push price back above $6000; but technical vulnerabilities remain

Here's what you need to know on Monday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $6270 (+4.65%), bulls managed to push the price back above $6000, but may prove to be limited.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $130 (+3.45%), catching a decent in the session, however last week the bulls failed to break back above critical weekly resistance at $150.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.15 (+2.90%), price action pushed north, however, remains stuck within a bearish pennant.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are SNT $0.016272 (+25.00%), MCO $4.50 (+9.65%) XMR $42.63 (+9.15%) The day's losers are SXP $0.599500 (-5.42%), WAXP $0.030981 (-5.30%), BCN $000211 (-3.25%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart (Price action is moving within a bearish flag structure)
Market
Cardano Staking – The Cardano Foundation has called on its community to support a distributed computing projected targeted at developing a vaccine for the CoronaVirus. Cardano Shelley – A large number of Cardano staff has decided to join in the Folding@Home project, giving out their personal computers’ CPU to run scientific research.
Regulation
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pressed charges against a former state senator for his role in a $4.3 million token sale that promised outlandishly high returns. The SEC confirmed Friday it had filed a complaint against David Schmidt, a former Republican state senator for Washington State, as well as two other people for their role promoting the sale of “Meta 1 Coins.” Filed in the Western District of Texas on March 16, the complaint accuses Robert Dunlap and Nicole Bowdler, as well as Schmidt, of violating antifraud and securities regulations when promising investors returns of nearly 225,000 percent. They also claimed the coin was risk-free and would never lose value. The SEC said defendants made “numerous false and
Industry
In accordance with the COVID-19 guidance issued by President Donald Trump, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has listed distributed ledger technology (DLT) among the critical infrastructure services needed to effectively reduce the spread of the virus, as such, blockchain managers as “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” are expected to maintain their normal work schedule.
Despite the rising value of blockchain skills in the global job market, some countries like China reduced salaries offered to blockchain employees in 2019, a new report says. According to the “2020 China Blockchain Professional Development Report,” the average salary offered to blockchain industry professionals in China dropped 37% year-over-year since 2018.
Italy’s Banco Sella has launched a Bitcoin transaction service. The first Bitcoin buying and selling service offered by a challenger bank as a total wallet on the blockchain, a transaction must be authorized by one or more keys, generally in the possession of the user or the exchange, or wallet on which the operation is ordered.
The world’s largest manufacturer Bitcoin ASIC miners, Bitmain, has sold out its first round of domestic Antminer S19 sales within 24 hours of accepting orders.
On March 23, Bitmain tweeted that it opened up its first phase of domestic sales for its long-await Antminer S19s — before selling out on the same day.
Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, retail, Internet, and technology and the world’s largest retailer, Alibaba, has announced they are going to move to Blockchain via its subsidiary, Koala, a digital traceability platform which they acquired for $2 billion in late 2019.
Quote of the day
"Fed Announces Unlimited QE"
This is why Bitcoin was created.
@Bitcoin
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD needs to reclaim $6,400 to avoid another major sell-off
BTC/USD climbed as high as $6,416 on Sunday; however, the upside momentum proved to be short-lived as the first digital coin swiftly dropped under $6,000 and settled at $5,800 by press time.
XTZ/USD may get a trigger for growth as Tezos Foundation seeks to settle lawsuits
Tezos (XTZ), now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1 billion, has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $1.5064 at the time of writing.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD dangerously close to critical support of $0.0100.
TRX, now the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $704 million, has lost over 8% in the recent 24 hours amid the resumed sell-off on the global cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD pennant pattern hints return to $20
Litecoin price is struggling to hold above $35 on Monday during the European session. Due to the high volatility in the cryptocurrency market, up and down movements are numerous.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.