- Bitcoin price entered its second consecutive day of price discovery on Thursday, November 7, reaching new peaks above $76,800.
- Demand for Solana meme coins is on the rise with the sector’s trading volume crossing the $3.5 billion mark within the last 24-hours.
Solana memecoins and XRP market updates
- Solana price gained 5.45% to reach the $195 mark for the first time in 220 days, dating back to April 2.
- XRP price is facing stiff resistance at the $0.55 level, as highly-leveraged short-traders dominate Ripple-back coin’s derivatives futures contracts.
- Solana memecoins are flashing strong demand signals, with the sector’s 24-hour trading volumes exceeding $3.5 billion on November 7.
Chart of the day: Solana memecoins flashing market maturity signals
According to Coingecko data, the tokens listed within the Solana meme sub-sector attracted $3.5 billion aggregate trading volume on November 7. A closer look at the chart also shows that the sector's total market capitalization is around $13.4 billion.
Solana memecoin sector performance, November 7, 2024 | Coingecko
Trading Volume-to-Market Capitalization (TV-MC) ratio is a metric used in crypto analytics to gauge the activity level and liquidity of a given asset or sector.
For Solana’s meme token sub-sector, recent data shows that meme tokens on the Solana network recorded a trading volume of $3.5 billion on November 7, while the sector’s market capitalization stands at approximately $13.4 billion, reflecting a TV-MC ratio of 0.26.
Typically, TV-MC values between 0 .2 to 05 is symptomatic of a maturing market, without extreme speculation. Assets with values within this range are likely experiencing steady liquidity and consistent market engagement relative to their current market valuation.
The Solana memecoin sector’s rising TV-MC ratio underlines steady growth and rising confidence within the global Solana memecoin community. The liquidity surge could potentially see top-ranked tokens like Dogewifhat (WIF), BONK and Book of Meme (BOME) avoid volatile price downswings when market retreats.
Market updates
- Bank of England slashed interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday as UK inflation fell below the 2% target.
- In a Bloomberg report, Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao has confirmed that he is no longer involved in running the exchange, ending weeks of speculation that the convicted founder could return following his recent release from prison. “I’ve been leading the company for seven years. I enjoyed it. It’s a lot of work. But I think that chapter is that chapter. I don’t think I want to go back. I’m just a regular shareholder at this point, he said.
On-chain updates
- Solana node validators have staked approximately 5 million SOL within the last seven days.
- US Bitcoin ETFs maintain positive showing despite Blackrock’s record-breaking outflows.
- Bleeding 996 BTC on November 6, Blackrock’s IBIT set a new record for its largest single-day outflow since the inception of the Bitcoin ETFs asset class in January 2024.
Remarkably, despite Blackrock’s record-breaking outflows, the overall US Bitcoin ETFs markets still recorded aggregate inflows of 8,970 BTC valued at $660 million on November 6.
Bitcoin ETF Flows, November 2024 | Coinglass
This signals that the ongoing BTC rally is being driven by market-wide demand, rather than a handful of investors linked to Blackrock.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Further upside likely after hitting new all-time high
Bitcoin (BTC) surged more than 10% this week, hitting a new high of $76,849 on Thursday, buoyed by the crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.
Cardano breaks above descending trendline, eyes April high as bullish momentum builds
Cardano extends gains on Friday, following a close above a descending trendline the previous day. Technical indicators and on-chain data show bullish momentum, suggesting a rally ahead.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC touches new all-time high near $77,000 following Fed rate cut
Bitcoin price rallied and reached a new all-time high of $76,849 following the US Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point rate cut. Ethereum and Ripple followed suit and closed above their key resistance levels, hinting at a possible rally ahead.
Bitcoin, crypto market remain in uptrend following 25 bps Fed rate cut
Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the FOMC lowered the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points. The rate cut comes after Bitcoin reached a new all-time high price upon Donald Trump's election victory.
Bitcoin: New all-time high at $78,900 looks feasible
Bitcoin price declines over 2% this week, but the bounce from a key technical level on the weekly chart signals chances of hitting a new all-time high in the short term. US spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $596 million in inflows until Thursday despite the increased profit-taking activity.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.