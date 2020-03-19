- All major coins are in a green zone, most of them showing double-digit gains.
- Dash is the best-performer with 24% of gains.
The cryptocurrency market is flashing with green colors. After a period of slow range-bound trading, Bitcoin and all major altcoins resumed the recovery and moved towards critical resistance levels. The total market capitalization has reached $161 billion. The average daily trading volumes settled at $134 billion. Bitcoin's market share has recovered to 64.9%
Top-3 coins price overview:
Bitcoin hit $5,922 ahead of US opening, which is the highest level since March 15; however, the critical $6,000 remains untouched as of yet. Once this area is broken, the upside momentum will increase exponentially. The first digital coin has gained nearly 12% on a day-to-day basis, while a sustainable move below SMA200 1-hour has improved the short-term technical picture.
BTC/USD 1-hour
Ethereum stopped within a whisker of $130.00 and retreated to $125.84 by press time. The second-largest virtual coin has gained over 10% since this time on Wednesday, moving in sync with Bitcoin as its correlation with the first digital asset moved closer to 1.00. At the time of writing, ETH recovery is limited by SMA50 4-hour (130.00). Once it is broken, the upside momentum will gather pace.
ETH/USD 4-hour
Ripple's XRP is hovering around $0.1540 after a decisive move above $0.1500 during European hours. The third-largest coin has gained 7.5% in recent 24 hours and 4% since the beginning of the day. The further recovery may be limited by SMA200 1-hour at $0.1570.
XRP/USD 1-hour
The biggest market-movers:
DASH is the best-performing coin out of top-20. It has gained over 24% on a day-to-day basis, following a massive increase on Wednesday. The second place goes to Chainlink (LINK), which is 16% from this time on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD recovery stalled on approach to intraday resistance of $5,700
Bitcoin's recovery has stalled after a move above $5,500 as the market is still full of uncertainty. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, having gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis.
Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD stays strong ahead of halving
Dash is the growth leader of top-20 coins. Now the 19th largest digital asset with the current market value of $553 million has gained over 23% in recent 24 hours, while its average daily trading volume catapulted to nearly $1 billion.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD dancing at the edge of a cliff, freefall to $0.008 possible
Tron has a market value of $0.0105 on Thursday during the European trading session. Last week, Tron lost more than 60% of its value from $0.0185 to $0.00711.
XRP/USD broke free from the range, focus on $0.1600
Ripple has been gaining ground rapidly amid the recovery on the cryptocurrency market with SMA100 1-hour now coming into view. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $6.6 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.