Crypto market overview: Price plummets as bears dominate Wednesday
- Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple crumble under intense selling pressure.
- Cosmos was by far the biggest winner of the day, going up by 23.6%.
The crypto market was a sea of red today as bears took control this Wednesday. Bitcoin reached $9,000 for the first time since November 2018, but then crumbled under intense selling pressure. Following BTC/USD’s crash, the rest of the crypto market followed suit. Let’s look at how Wednesday turned out for the top three coins and the biggest winners and losers of the day.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): After going up to $9,000, Bitcoin crumbled under intense selling pressure and plummeted down to $8,005. Since then, the bulls have recovered the market to $8,240. Over the day, BTC/USD went down by 5%.
- Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum also followed a similar pattern as Bitcoin. After three days of price consolidation, ETH/USD had a bearish breakout and went down by 6%, going from $270 to $254. It achieved an intra-day high of $288.50 and a low of $239.
- Ripple (XRP): Ripple crashed from $0.444 to $0.42, having achieved an intra-day high of $0.475 and a low of $0.40.
Biggest winners and losers of the day (Top 20 coins)
- Cosmos (ATOM) was the biggest winner of the day as it went up by 23.6%, after its integration with the Atomic wallet. Cosmos is currently priced at $5.82.
- EOS (EOS) went down by 8.60% and is currently trading for $7.36.
- Tezos (XTZ) also went down by 8.60% and is presently priced at $1.46.
