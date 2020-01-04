- Gemini exchange CEO says that the decentralized nature of crypto will be the driving force in the next decade.
- He believes crypto will redesign the financial and monetary systems to protect the dignity and rights of the users.
Gemini co-founder, Tyler Winklevoss, has talked about his views on what the new decade holds for cryptocurrencies. Winklevoss believes that crypto is more than just a niche technology and a form of money and that it’ll play an essential role in the near future.
He wrote:
Today, crypto is still a niche technology and a form of money. It is not crucial to your everyday life the way email and other web applications are, but our thesis is that this will change — it’s already changing if you look close enough.
He also mentioned that the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies will be the driving force in the next ten years. In addition to redesigning the Internet, crypto will redesign the financial and monetary systems to protect the dignity and rights of the users, he added. Tyler Winklevoss doesn’t see crypto failing because the invention is too fair to ignore, and the gravitational pull is too strong to deny.
Crypto will make as great of a contribution to your personal freedom as the invention of the printing press, the personal computer, and the early Internet.
