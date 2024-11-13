Crypto fraudster pleads guilty of taking part in $73 million laundering scheme

- Daren Li, a Chinese citizen, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to help launder $73 million stolen in cryptocurrency scams.
- Li laundered funds using a network of shell companies and international bank accounts.
- Li was arrested at Atlanta airport in April, while co-conspirator Yicheng Zhang was arrested in Los Angeles in May.
A Chinese dual citizen has pleaded guilty for his involvement in laundering $73 million obtained through multiple crypto fraud schemes.
Daren Li, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors revealed in a plea agreement filed on Monday in a federal court in California that the scheme generated millions through various crypto investment scams, including “pig butchering” fraud, from August 2021 to April 12, 2024.
Li admitted to directing associates to open US-based bank accounts under shell companies to conceal illicit funds' nature, location, source, and ownership.
Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, stated on Tuesday that Li orchestrated the crime from outside the US, leveraging “a web of shell companies and international bank accounts.”
Shell companies, US accounts used to launder funds
Victims transferred millions into accounts, converted to Tether (USDT), and sent them to wallets Li and his accomplices managed. Court records show that one of these wallets received over $341 million in digital assets.
Li has confirmed that $73.6 million of the misappropriated funds went directly into bank accounts linked to the operation. At least $59.8 million was deposited from US-based shell companies laundering the proceeds.
Li was detained on April 12 at Atlanta airport, while his alleged partner, Yicheng Zhang, was apprehended in Los Angeles on May 16. After Li's guilty plea, the judge has scheduled the sentence for March 3, 2025.
Li could receive a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $500,000 or double the financial gains from the crime, whichever is higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Chances of pullback increase as miner selling ramps up
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, trading slightly down at around $87,600 after a 30% surge since November 5 pushed BTC to a new all-time high at $89,940.
Crypto fraudster pleads guilty of taking part in $73 million laundering scheme
Daren Li, a Chinese citizen, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to help launder $73 million stolen in cryptocurrency scams. Li laundered funds using a network of shell companies and international bank accounts.
Cardano bulls show signs of exhaustion
Cardano’s price is falling on Tuesday as it faces rejection around $0.624 and traders engaged in profit-taking following the recent rally. Technical indicators show signs of weakness in upward momentum as the RSI exits from the overbought territory.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP could face pullbacks
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trade in the red on Tuesday following strong rallies since last week, driven by crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump's election victory.
Bitcoin: Further upside likely after hitting new all-time high
Bitcoin hit a fresh high of $76,849 on Thursday as crypto-friendly candidate Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Institutional demand returned with the highest single-day inflow on Thursday since the ETFs’ launch in January.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.