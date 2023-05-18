Cosmos price sees bulls playing a dangerous game as failed bear trap could turn into a nasty sell-off

- Cosmos price sees bulls abandoning control of the price action.
- ATOM is trading further away from the important moving average on the topside.
- Although it looks like bulls want to try and make a bear trap, the plan could blow up in their face.
Cosmos (ATOM) price is heading further away from the important 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which has acted as quite a good guideline in the past few weeks and months. As that happens, price action is as well trading outside the pennant that has been going on since 2022. Although this looks like a bear trap, bulls could end up being the ones that get pushed out of their position with ATOM dropping 20%.
Cosmos price sees bulls playing with fire
Cosmos price has been stuck in a pennant formation for the most part of 2022 and 2023, and that same pennant is showing cracks. Already during these past few weeks there were brief breakouts with pullbacks back in the pennant’s barriers. This time could be different as bulls could go for a bear trap here.
ATOM though could be playing a whole other ball game this time as the 55-day SMA is starting to steepen to the downside, and the 200-day SMA is starting to show signs of a Death Cross formation. This means that price action could drop back to $10.21 and breach it this time. The end result will be a falling knife to $8.43 that brings a 20% loss with it.
ATOM/USD weekly chart
Bulls could still be victorious and pull the price action back into the pennant however. Should they be able to break back above both the 55-day and the 200-day SMA, the road would be open to cross to the topside and head toward $14 with a nice 30% price adjustment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin likely to outperform competitors as Wrapped Beacon ETH gets warm welcome
The largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, Binance, is gearing up to establish its dominance in the DeFi landscape with the launch of Ethereum-wrapped Beacon Ether (ETH-wBETH) liquidity pool on Curve Finance.
Dogecoin price sees gains melting away as turmoil builds
Dogecoin price is for the moment showing some small signs of recovery, while the overall performance is still a big letdown for many investors. Expect to see more downside pressure as this week’s profit could collapse.
Cosmos price sees bulls playing a dangerous game as failed bear trap could turn into a nasty sell-off
Cosmos price is heading further away from the important 55-day SMA, which has acted as quite a good guideline in the past few weeks and months.
Chainlink price carries small gains for this week, while a recovery is out of the question
Chainlink price has a few tailwinds to enjoy at the moment as several elements and indicators are pointing to heavy selling getting underway. The 55-day SMA is heading to the downside, while the RSI is trading sub 50.
Bitcoin Ordinals dropping popularity sees BTC hashrate and price decline
Bitcoin Ordinals that enable the addition of text, images and code on the smallest unit of a BTC, a satoshi, have noted a decline in its popularity.