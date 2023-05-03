- Cosmos price continues to lose momentum with each bounce off the $10.55 support level.
- A continuation of the range tightening is likely to result in a volatile breakout to $13.29 and $15.44.
- If ATOM shatters the $10.55 support floor, it could trigger a crash to the $9.36 level.
Cosmos price approaches a long-standing support level for the fourth time in the last two months. With each bounce, ATOM has consolidated tighter, signaling that a breakout could catalyze a volatile move.
Also read: Cosmos Price Forecast: Things could get worse for ATOM before they get better
Cosmos price approaches critical levels
Cosmos price bounced off the $10.55 support level on May 11 and triggered a 26% rally. Following this, ATOM rallied 22% and 13% on the following two occasions it tagged the aforementioned foothold.
As Cosmos price revisits this level again, investors can expect cryptocurrencies, in general, to kick-start a new uptrend. If this move comes to pass, ATOM will likely target the $13.29 hurdle. A successful flip of this blockade into a support level could see the altcoin retest the $15.44 resistance level.
These two levels would require Cosmos price to rally 20% and 40%, respectively.
The confirmation of an uptrend can be seen in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO), both of which are hovering below the mean line. A flip of their respective mean levels on the daily chart would be a buy signal.
ATOM/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Bitcoin price suffers a negative impact due to the macroeconomic events, Cosmos price could tank as well. If ATOM slides lower and flips the $10.55 support level into a resistance barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
In such a case, Cosmos price could shed 11% and tag the next foothold at $9.36.
