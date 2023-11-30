- Cosmos price remains above a crucial supply barrier extending from $6.161 to $8.966 with the potential for more gains.
- ATOM could climb 10% to tag the $10.218 resistance level, steered by bullish indicators and bullish speculation.
- Invalidation of the bullish outlook will occur once the cryptocurrency breaks and closes below the $8.545 critical support.
Cosmos (ATOM) price is trading with a bullish bias despite a rejection from the $10.218 resistance level. The optimism comes on the back of chatter of a possible fork, expected to result in an airdrop, an outcome that would be effectively bullish for Cosmos Hub.
Also Read: Cosmos Hub founder plans fork, ATOM holders may receive token airdrop
Cosmos price remains bullish with a possible fork in sight
Cosmos (ATOM) price is broadly bullish after the network’s founder, Jae Kwon, declared plans to fork Cosmos Hub and build a new chain Atom.
1/8 @JaeKwon, the founder of Cosmos, has declared he will lead a fork of @CosmosHub.— John Galt (@lurkaroundfind) November 26, 2023
If the fork happened, it would probably result in the biggest ATOM airdrop ever. And it would resolve years of political tension - very bullish for Cosmos Hub.
What you need to know pic.twitter.com/aqM4CJccC1
With this optimism, Cosmos price could move north, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) deviating toward the north to show momentum is rising. Its position at 55 points to strong price strength, bolstered by the Awesome Oscillator (AO) in positive territory.
Increased buying pressure could see Cosmos price extend north, clearing the $10.218 resistance level, before an extended move north to tag the $10.803 resistance level. A break and close above this level would mark the completion of the recovery rally and potentially kick-start an uptrend.
ATOM/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if selling pressure increases, Cosmos price could drop into the supply zone that now acts as a bullish breaker stretching from $8.161 to 8.966. To confirm the downtrend, however, the price must break and close below the midline of this order block at $8.545.
Such a move could set ATOM on the path for a continuation of the trend. Cosmos price would likely then tag the $8.027 range low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
