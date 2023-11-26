Cosmos community passes proposal to slash ATOM inflation, seeks long-term profitability

- The Cosmos Hub community has passed the ATOM Production Reduction proposal with 41.1% support.
- The maximum inflation of the token will be slashed in half, to 10%.
- ATOM price is up nearly 6% on the day, yielding 40% monthly gains for holders.
A Cosmos proposal to reduce ATOM’s inflation rate and improve its security was passed by the Cosmos Hub community. The proposal will reduce the annual interest rate for stakers, in exchange for long term profitability and price growth in ATOM.
Also read: Ethereum whale activity could pave way for ETH price to hit new yearly highs
Cosmos community agrees to slash ATOM inflation in half
A proposal to reduce ATOM’s inflation rate from 14% to 10% and slash staking yield from 19% to 13.4%, received a go-ahead from the community of voters. The support rate for the proposal os 41.1% and opposition was 31.9%. The community members agreed to slashing inflation for the token to ensure better staking incentives and improve Cosmos network’s security.
The proposal was inspired by research firm Blockworks’ report that ATOM is overpaying for security. Transitioning to a set supply schedule was suggested to improve security and nearly all validators were at break-even profitability, they agreed at a maximum of 10% inflation.
Validators were given the option of increasing their commission rate for covering operational expenses.
Cosmos proposal to reduce ATOM inflation rate
With approval on the ATOM halving proposal, the community can now expect higher profitability and likely appreciation of the token’s price in the long term. At the time of writing, ATOM price is $9.9220 on Binance. The token is up 6% on the day and 7.50% on the week.
In the past month, ATOM holders observed double-digit gains, nearly 40%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shibarium daily transactions nearly double overnight, might support SHIB price recovery
Shibarium, the scaling solution for Shiba Inu, observed an increase in transaction activity. The rise in transaction count is indicative of higher activity on Shibarium, fueling a bullish outlook among traders for SHIB price.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) price, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval.
FTT rallies 25% as it benefits from FTX revival hopes, Binance saga
FTT price climbed 25% in the past week, amidst hopes of FTX2.0 and the events that led to Binance’s settlement. FTX exchange’s native token started a second rally after news of Binance’s $4.3 billion settlement with the DoJ.
Investors lose $2.7 million as multiple on-chain projects rug pull
PeckShield, a blockchain security firm has reported rug pulls in 13 cryptocurrency assets. Exploiters have swapped $2.7 million worth of rug pulled tokens for wrapped Ether and wrapped BNB.
Bitcoin: Three key BTC accumulation levels before ETF approval in January 2024
Bitcoin, from a high time-frame perspective, has been in an up-only trend since the start of 2023. BTC has ignored many sell signals due to the likelihood of an Exchange-Traded Fund approval. With the holidays around the corner, falling liquidity could see BTC discounted from its current level, hovering around the $37,000 region.