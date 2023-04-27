Cosmos price at the brink of 15% meltdown as ATOM completes dead-cat bounce

- Cosmos price had a whipsaw move of 10% intraday to close unchanged on Thursday.
- ATOM sees bulls struggle to reenter a technical long-term flag formation.
- Expect another rejection with bulls getting scared and pushing ATOM below $10.
Cosmos (ATOM) price is playing a dangerous game with the faith of its bulls. A very volatile Thursday saw price action move overall by 20%, first dropping 10% in the ASIA PAC session and next rallying 10% in the US session. As bulls are reluctant to go the extra mile to push ATOM above the green ascending trend line, the threat of a 15% implosion is nearby.
Cosmos price sees bulls dropping the ball here
Cosmos price sees bulls playing with fire as they seem reluctant, stubborn even, to push ATOM above the green ascending trend line that has been present over the longer term already. This becomes an open goal for bears to score as now a fade or a rejection against that trendline would see a firm leg lower. The worst-case scenario would be a dead-cat bounce that would cover a lot of ground in a very short term.
ATOM is thus at risk of tanking at least toward $10.50 and might start flirting with a break below the low of Thursday. In that case there is no stopping this move, and the $10 level will be given up. The monthly S1 near $9.80 would possibly be able to halt any further declines, although a slight overshoot would be expected..
ATOMUSD 4H-chart
Bulls could wait for that last catalyst or headline that might drag them across the line. Expect, for example, to see Bitcoin trading back above $30,000. That could be enough for bulls to want to be part of an overall rally in cryptocurrencies and be enough to push price action back above the green ascending trendline. Although there are quite a few elements that will be acting as a cap on the price action nearby, it would still mean a near 10% gain nearby.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
CertiK, zkSync concede 20% white hat bounty amid plans to reimburse the $1.82M Merlin DEX exploit
CertiK, a blockchain security firm, has devised a compensation plan for the exploit that saw decentralized exchange Merlin lose $1.82 million worth of assets. In a recent development, the Web3 security firm has urged the exploiter to return 80% of the stolen funds with an offer of 20% as a white hat bounty.
Monero price forecast: XMR readies for a 55% breakout, buy now?
Monero (XMR) price is trading with a positive rating as bulls show leadership five days in a row. The privacy–focused altcoin has lacked directional bias for weeks, but that seems to be changing. The breakout draws support from a bullish call on Tuesday, March 25.
Can Cardano price recovery trigger the return of 100,000 investors that fled after the 15% crash?
Cardano price has performed exceptionally throughout Q1 and April as well reinvigorating the investors’ lost confidence in the project. But as it appears to be, this confidence was rather weak as investors dipped out as soon as the altcoin began painting red on the charts.
Arbitrum price rises by 10% in 24 hours even as zkSync challenges its dominance in L2 market
Arbitrum propelled Layer-2 solutions into the limelight after launching its token ARB recently. This propelled investor interest in these chains and increased the inflows into the L2 market. Soon after zkSync Era entered the space with its mainnet and is already on its way to fight with Arbitrum for the lead.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.