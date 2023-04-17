Cosmos price coils up, forecasting ATOM holders at least 15% gains

- Cosmos price undergoes a small fade from short-dated profit-taking.
- ATOM is bound to continue its journey higher with near 15% gain.
- In case bulls trash the bearish handle, expect a 65% explosion higher.
Cosmos (ATOM) price was printing a solid performance last week with a 14% gain in the books on which a few traders profited in ASIA PAC trading on Monday. Although that might give a little bit of stress to traders that are still in, it will pay off soon to stick to the position and keep riding the trend higher. Even if ATOM is not breaking out of the flag formation, at least a 15% gain will be had for those who wait until the upper band is tested.
Cosmos price pennant offers a certain gain of 15% and more
Cosmos price delivered a very bullish signal to markets last week as it booked substantial gains with several other altcoins. Although altcoin season started on the back foot, sentiment seems to have turned since last week and should see some more follow-through this week. Expect more bullish moves higher, certainly by later this week, that would support more upside potential.
ATOM traders will first watch the red descending trend line near $15 with their monthly R2 resistance level as the second bearish element around that area. It points to a sure win of nearly a 15% gain and will certainly see bulls taking profit around that area. Although if the bullish sentiment can persist, a breakout trade would see a quick run higher toward $20 and bring a full 65% gain along with it.
ATOM/USD Weekly chart
As the pennant is clearly defined, so is the risk to the downside. Should sentiment collapse further under that profit-taking and if the fade enlarges even more, a test near $11 would signal distress to the bulls. After taking losses on their positions, more selling could occur, breaking down the supportive green ascending trend line and seeing a falling knife toward $6 to test the low of June 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum holders lose risk appetite, here's what it means for ETH price
On-chain analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe Ethereum holders have lost their risk appetite for the asset, based on divergences in the market. Experts have predicted a correction in Ethereum, against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price likely to witness an explosive move to $50,000 on this condition
Crypto analyst who predicted the bull market of 2023 has commented on Bitcoin’s uptrend. The expert believes BTC is primed for a run up to the $50,000 level, however this a likelihood of a correction in the asset soon.
Here’s what dYdX whales know about the token’s bullish potential
dYdX token’s large wallet investors have steadily accumulated the asset since March 2023. Whale accumulation coupled with a declining supply on exchanges is considered a bullish sign for the token and experts predict a sustained uptrend in dYdX.
Ethereum and altcoins gear up for alt season with this move in Bitcoin dominance
Ethereum and altcoins have witnessed a large Open Interest shift, and are leading the crypto market in trade volume. Experts noted the shift as a sign of the upcoming alt season. Alt season signals the rotation of capital from Bitcoin to altcoins.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.