Compound Price Forecast: COMP prepares for a 13% breakdown amid overbought conditions

- Compound's uptrend hits the stubborn resistance at $140 as declines linger.
- A sell signal on the 4-hour chart adds credence to the bearish outlook.
Compound rallied 13% in the last 24 hours despite the stability that has prevailed in the market since mid this week. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token has also grown by 38% since December 1. However, a correction seems imminent, especially after encountering acute resistance at $140.
Compound correction could extend to $115
COMP is dancing at $137 at the time of writing. Its immediate upside is likely to be limited by the seller congestion at $140. In November, Compound rallied massively but failed to overcome this same hurdle. Therefore, another correction is likely to come into the picture, mainly due to the overbought condition.
The Relative Strength Index has been held within the overbought area since Thursday. However, it is essential to realize that usually, the RSI corrects when an asset is overbought. Therefore, COMP/USD might embark on a gains-trimming exercise. The correction will be validated if the DeFi asset fails to break above $140.
COMP/USD 4-hour chart
On the downside, the first formidable support has been highlighted by the 50 Simple Moving Average at $115 on the 4-hour chart. If the selling pressure intensifies, the 100 SMA and the 200 SMA will come in handy to protect Compound from falling to $100.
The TD Sequential indicator recently presented a sell signal on the same 4-hour chart. The signal manifested in a green nine candlestick. The previous call to sell was validated and resulted in massive losses as Compound refreshed levels slightly under $100.
If the current sell signal is confirmed, COMP might fall in one to four daily candlesticks. An increase in Compound supply might force an extended bearish leg, hence endorsing the potential fall to $115.
COMP/USD 4-hour chart
Santiment's network growth metric shows that Compound experienced a massive slump in the number of new addresses joining the network. At the beginning of December, the addresses topped 2,900 but dropped to roughly 1,980 by December 3.
If the network growth fails to recover, Compound will validate the breakdown. A decrease in network growth also highlights slow adoption and interruption of the platform's inflow and outflow of tokens.
Compound network growth chart
It is worth noting that COMP will continue with the uptrend if the price slices through the primary resistance at $140. Trading above this crucial level is likely to catapult the DeFi token above $150 as investors rush to capitalize on the expected bull run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price will drop to $14,000 before the bull run resumes
Bitcoin has taken the lead in the recent run-up in the cryptocurrency market yet again as it moved back above the $19,000 mark. Prices have managed to retain all the gains realized over the last few weeks after recording ...
Chainlink whales go into buying spree
Unlike most of the top cryptocurrencies, Chainlink established its all-time high in August 2020 at around $20. The digital asset plummeted to $7.4 before recovering and touching $16,39 on November 24.
Cardano price is on the verge of a massive move, suggests critical indicator
Cardano has been trading relatively sideways for the past four days consolidating from its 2020-high at $0.183. The digital asset seems to be ready for a massive price move as bears and bulls continue fighting.
BCH consolidates above 293.00 inside symmetrical triangle
BCH/USD rises to 293.83, up 0.50% intraday, during early Friday. Even so, the crypto pair keeps the two-day-old trading range below 298.00 while also respecting a short-term symmetrical triangle formation established from November 24.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.