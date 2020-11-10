Compound price looks poised for a rally as number of new users joining the network skyrockets 350%

- COMP price faces a critical barrier at $101, but on-chain metrics suggest it can experience a rally.
- The number of new users joining the Compound network has skyrocketed by 350%.
According to recent statistics provided by Dune Analytics, the total number of Compound users has skyrocketed by 350% in the past month, reaching a total of 175,000 users. It seems that the most significant spike happened on October 16. Compound price could be on the verge of a breakout thanks to the recent interest shown by new users.
Compound New Users chart
The number of users joining the Compound network has been slowly increasing since July 2019 and had a notable spike in July 2020 as the digital asset hit the market. The most recent colossal rise was unexpected, but a strong bullish indicator that new users are really interested in the digital asset despite its decline in value.
Compound faces one last barrier before a potential run to $120
From a technical view, Compound price formed an equilibrium pattern with a lower high at $101 and a higher low at $96.62 on the 4-hour chart. It seems that COMP broke out of this pattern in the past 24 hours, reaching $102.96 but getting rejected from the 200-SMA.
COMP/USD 4-hour chart
The 200-SMA at $102 is now the most critical resistance level in the short-term. A breakout above this point can drive Compound price towards the high of $111.8 and potentially towards $120.
COMP/USD 3-day chart
Additionally, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the 3-day chart as the MACD is on the verge of a bullish cross for the first time ever. The price target on the 3-day chart seems to be the same at $120.
COMP IOMAP chart
However, the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows a stiff resistance barrier between $102 and $105, where 6,000 addresses purchased close to 244,000 COMP tokens. The $102 level coincides with the 200-SMA on the 4-hour chart. Rejection from this resistance point can push Compound price towards $93.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
