Compound Price Analysis: COMP is on the verge of a steep decline following a 130% bull rally

- Compound price had a significant 130% rally since January 22 topping out at $377.
- The digital asset seems poised for a correction as several indicators have turned bearish.
- COMP could fall towards the psychological level at $300 in the short-term.
Compound, like the rest of the DeFi sector, had a significant rally in 2021, jumping from a low of $134 on January 1 to $377 on February 1. The digital asset is now overextended and on the verge of a significant but healthy correction.
Compound price could fall as low as $300
The TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal on the daily chart, after five consecutive days of gains. The digital asset hasn’t experienced a significant correction since January 18.
COMP/USD daily chart
The MVRV (30d) chart is extremely overextended into the danger zone above 28%, which historically has lead COMP towards heavy corrections back in August, September, and November 2020.
COMP MVRV (30d) chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows that the most significant support area is located between $304 and $315, with 122,000 COMP in volume and 1,450 addresses. Validation of the sell signal on the daily chart can push Compound price down to $300.
COMP IOMAP chart
However, the IOMAP chart also indicates that there is practically no resistance above $340 until $355. A breakout above $355 can quickly push Compound price to the all-time high of $377.
COMP/USD daily chart
Using the Fibonacci Retracement tool, other potential price targets can be determined on the way up, besides the all-time high. At the 127% level ($435) we find the nearest but Compound price could potentially climb towards $508 at the 161.8% level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.