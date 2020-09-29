Compound Price Analysis: COMP bulls are looking for a comeback, metrics suggests

- A recent report released by Santiment talks about the potential of COMP to bounce back up.
- COMP is currently trading at $128, around 60% lower than its peak at $329.
Compound is one of the most successful DeFi projects to enter the cryptocurrency market. After its listing on exchanges in June 2020, the price of COMP quickly jumped from a low of $66 to a high of $326. The digital asset got close to $1 billion in market capitalization and was almost immediately listed on the most popular exchanges, including Binance and Coinbase.
What does Santiment think about the future of COMP?
The rally to $326 didn’t last for too long. COMP is still trading 60% lower than its peak and was showing no signs of a comeback. However, according to a recent report by Santiment, a behavior analytics platform, several indicators are shifting in favor of the bulls.
COMP Exchange Inflow Chart
The report states that COMP has good on-chain activity, meaning the number of daily active addresses has remained flat, and it’s not declining, which is a healthy indicator. Another notable metric in favor of the bulls is the exchange inflow of COMP tokens. On September 13, the number of tokens going to exchanges spiked to around 90,000, while the price dropped 13% on the same day.
However, the next few spikes are far smaller, which indicates that bears are exhausted, and a potential bottom could be forming.
COMP/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, bulls have established a critical support level at $128. The price of COMP has tested this level on several occasions since August, and bulls defended it every time. On August 3, the price of Compound bounced from this support level surging by more than 100% within the next week.
If history repeats and we see a similar price surge, COMP could very well re-test the high of $272. However, there is a resistance level closer in the form of the 50-MA at $174. Additionally, the MACD is on the verge of turning bullish.
COMP/USD 4-hour chart
The TD sequential indicator has presented a buy signal in the form of a red ‘9’. A bounce from the $128 support level would validate this signal and take COMP up to at least the 50-MA at $136.
On the other hand, as $128 is basically the lowest level COMP has ever traded at besides the first few days of trading, a bearish breakout below it would be devastating for the price. The lowest price point touched was $110 on August 2 on Binance. This level will probably serve as the next support pillar in case of a bearish breakout.
The $100 psychological level should also be considered a support level. At that point, the RSI will very likely be in oversold territory and will also act as support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Gainers: OMG, SXP, and STORJ explode 70% and are eying up more gains
The entire cryptocurrency market is bouncing back up, strongly gaining more than $28 billion in market capitalization over the past week. Some of the biggest gainers include OMG, SXP, and STORJ.
The final testnet of Ethereum 2.0 Spadina goes live; ETH reaction muted
Ethereum developers announced the launch of Spadina, the last test version of Ethereum 2.0. According to the announcement, it will be active for three days and serve as a general rehearsal before the Ethereum 2.0 goes live.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA could be poised for a potentially deadly selloff
Cardano established a new 2020-high on July 26 at $0.15. The digital asset is down 50% since its peak, and it’s currently trying to recover.
Reddit users should hurry up if they want to cash out MOON tokens, price is falling
Reddit's crypto community has worked out a way to sell its native token MOON for cash. The coin that was initially hosted on an Ethereum testnet and intended for internal use only is now converted to a mainnet currency and traded on DeFi-protocols.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Keep calm and HODL on until the USA elects the president
Bitcoin (BTC) partially regained the losses incurred at the beginning of the week; however, the upside momentum is still too weak to take the price out of the bearish territory and ensure a sustainable recovery.